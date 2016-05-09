UPDATE 1-Uber, Lyft halt Austin service after losing vote over fingerprint checks

(Adds Iowa law and Uber looking at changing state law)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas May 9 On-demand ride companies
Uber and Lyft suspended their services in Austin, Texas, on
Monday after a stinging loss in a weekend vote where they had
spent heavily to repeal a city ordinance requiring them to
conduct fingerprint background checks for their drivers.
The defeat in Austin could encourage other cities to back
the fingerprint-based criminal background checks, knowing they
can survive a bruising political battle, analysts said. Voters
in the city of about 900,000 people said by a margin of 56
percent to 44 percent they wanted fingerprint checks to stay.
In their efforts to repeal the requirement approved by the
City Council in December, Uber and Lyft contributed
about $9 million to a political action group called Ridesharing
Works for Austin, finance reports showed.
Their spending, about 85 times larger than their opponents',
worked out to more than $200 for each vote they received in
support of their losing position.
Uber and Lyft have said their existing background checks are
thorough and ensure safety, seeing the fingerprint checks as an
unnecessary regulation.
After the results of what was called Proposition 1 in
Austin, Lyft said it would halt service on Monday and Uber
threatened to do the same. On Monday, both had suspended
services, the City of Austin said.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who opposed the move by Uber and
Lyft to get rid of fingerprinting, said the city "remains open
to talking with Lyft and Uber whether they are operating in
Austin or not."
The Austin election marked the first time a major U.S. city
has put the regulations to a vote. The vote was conducted after
a petition drive by Ridesharing Works, the political group
underwritten by Uber and Lyft.
Uber said it may look for changes in state law after the
loss in Austin.
In Iowa, Governor Terry Branstad on Monday signed into law a
measure setting up new statewide guidelines for ride-hailing
companies, requiring them to conduct driver background checks
and for drivers to carry liability insurance.
Other places where the company is battling over fingerprints
include Atlanta and Houston.
In April, Uber threatened to leave Houston unless the city
dropped the regulation. The city has not backed down, and a
study it conducted found background checks by Uber and Lyft
often missed felonies, including sexual assaults.
New York is the only other major city requiring the
fingerprint checks where Uber operates. Chicago and Los Angeles
are considering the checks.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Justin
Madden in Chicago; Editing by Frances Kerry and Alan Crosby)