RPT-Texas lawmakers clear way for Uber, Lyft return to major cities

(Repeats item initially published on May 21, with no change to
content)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott
will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield
ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over
fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the
state's most important markets.
Lawmakers last week approved the legislation known as House
Bill 100 that sets up statewide regulations for the companies.
It clears the way for Lyft Inc to reenter Houston, where Uber
Technologies Inc currently dominates, and for both to reenter
Austin, Corpus Christi and Galveston.
More than 40 states have set up statewide regulatory systems
for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft that can be
used to override local regulations in most places, according to
the National Conference of State Legislatures.
"There is definitely a national, coordinated push from the
industry to enact regulations for this type of transportation at
the state rather than city level," said Lara Cottingham, deputy
assistant director of administration and regulatory affairs for
Houston, which opposed the state bill because it could supersede
city regulations.
The Texas legislature on May 17 approved HB 100, a bill
that eliminates local ordinances such as a fingerprint measure
in Austin, which passed despite company objections and prompted
the two firms to leave the Texas capital last year.
Also on May 17, lawmakers in Alaska, Louisiana and New York
advanced legislation that also would take ride service
regulations out of local hands.
Lawmakers in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and San
Francisco have argued that fingerprinting is needed for Uber and
Lyft drivers. The companies say they already do comprehensive
background checks, which make such measures unnecessary.
In Houston, the fourth most-populous U.S. city, Lyft left in
2014 over local ordinances including the fingerprint checks.
Uber struck its own deal with local authorities to operate in
Houston.
The Texas bill may also kill Houston regulations that ensure
handicapped customers have access to services and customers can
lodge complaints, officials said.
Mostly Republican backers of the bill said it benefits
consumers by offering more choice and competition, which will
drive down prices.
“A statewide framework for ridesharing will help bring
greater economic opportunity and expanded access to safe,
reliable transportation options to more Texans,” Sarfraz
Maredia, general manager for Uber Texas, said in a statement.
CAUTIONARY TALE
In a 2016 election, Uber and Lyft spent more than $10
million in an unsuccessful effort to roll back city regulation.
That exceeded the amount spent by all candidates running for
mayor and city council in their most recent election.
Taking that defeat as a cautionary tale, as the companies
geared up to support the state bill they enlisted 34 lobbyists,
according to Texas Ethic Commission data. For comparison,
Texas-based American Airlines hired eight to lobby Texas for its
business interests.
California based Uber and Lyft are expected to spend up to
$2.3 million on lobbyists in Texas in 2017, non-profit tracking
agency Texans for Public Justice reported after an examination
of lobbyists' contracts as of March 2017. The companies did not
respond to requests to comment on lobbyist spending.
The other trouble Uber and Lyft ran into in Austin came from
startups. When the big companies left Austin, smaller ride
service companies quickly employed about 10,000 drivers that
they had abandoned.
Uber and Lyft said they will be back as soon as the
governor, a Republican, signs the measure. Austin Mayor Steve
Adler said state lawmakers should respect local voters.
"I’m disappointed that the legislature chose to nullify the
bedrock principles of self-governance and limited government,"
he said.
The chief executive of non-profit Ride Austin, a new
provider which averages about 60,000 rides a week, is worried
Uber and Lyft will use their deep pockets to tilt the market in
their favor.
"We do expect the giants to use their $12 billion in cash to
try and crush our non-profit - but we believe the support of the
Austin community and the Austin drivers will help us continue,'
Andy Tryba said in an email.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; ASdditional reporting by Heather
Somerville in San Francisco, editing by Peter Henderson, Dave
Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)