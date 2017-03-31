Texas Roadhouse to pay $12 mln to settle U.S. EEOC age bias lawsuit

| March 31
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to
pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain
refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers
and bartenders.
A consent decree resolving the Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission's lawsuit against the Louisville, Kentucky-based
chain was filed on Friday with the U.S. District Court in
Boston.
It resolves claims that Texas Roadhouse violated federal
laws against age discrimination by making it "standard operating
procedure" to reject older applicants for customer-facing,
"front-of-the-house" jobs.
The EEOC said this included an emphasis at training meetings
at its headquarters on hiring "young, fun, cute, and bubbly
people" to promote Texas Roadhouse's culture and image.
Payouts will go to older job applicants who were wrongfully
turned away between 2007 and 2014.
Texas Roadhouse has more than 520 restaurants in 49 U.S.
states and six foreign countries, according to its website.
The company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the
lawsuit, which began in September 2011.
A nearly four-week trial ended last month with a hung jury,
and a retrial had been scheduled for May 15.
Texas Roadhouse did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The consent decree lasts for 3-1/2 years, requires increased
recruitment and hiring of older applicants, the appointment of a
diversity director and a monitor to oversee compliance with the
decree, and better training.
It was signed by Texas Roadhouse's general counsel, and
approved on Friday by U.S. District Judge Denise Casper.
The case is EEOC v Texas Roadhouse Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 11-11732.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)