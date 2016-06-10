版本:
Shots fired at Love Field airport in Dallas -local media

June 10 Shots were fired at Love Field airport in Dallas on Friday near a baggage claim area, Dallas TV station Fox 4 reported.

Other local media reports indicate car traffic has been halted to the airport a few miles from central Dallas that is a major center for Southwest Airlines.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chris Reese)

