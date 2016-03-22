UPDATE 2-One dead, one wounded in murder-attempted suicide at Texas Walmart

(Adds police now say one dead and one wounded, details from
press conference)
DALLAS, March 22 A gunman killed a Walmart
employee inside a North Texas store on Tuesday, then
shot himself in an attempted suicide, police said.
Initial reports were that two people had been killed inside
the store in Kaufman, Texas, about 30 miles southeast of Dallas.
A 59-year-old store associate was shot multiple times while
working in the garden center, Kaufman Police spokesman Captain
Ed Black told a news conference. The shooter, 55, was flown to a
Dallas hospital. Police did not name either of the men.
The victim and suspect knew each other and were believed to
have been feuding, Black said.
"We're deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred
in our store today," Walmart's corporate headquarters said in a
statement. "We're assisting law enforcement however we can and
our thoughts are with the families and our associates at this
time."
Police said the store had been evacuated and no one else was
injured in the shooting.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Lisa Maria
Garza in Dallas; Editing by Toni Reinhold)