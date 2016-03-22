UPDATE 2-One dead, one wounded in murder-attempted suicide at Texas Walmart

(Adds police now say one dead and one wounded, details from press conference)

DALLAS, March 22 A gunman killed a Walmart employee inside a North Texas store on Tuesday, then shot himself in an attempted suicide, police said.

Initial reports were that two people had been killed inside the store in Kaufman, Texas, about 30 miles southeast of Dallas.

A 59-year-old store associate was shot multiple times while working in the garden center, Kaufman Police spokesman Captain Ed Black told a news conference. The shooter, 55, was flown to a Dallas hospital. Police did not name either of the men.

The victim and suspect knew each other and were believed to have been feuding, Black said.

"We're deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred in our store today," Walmart's corporate headquarters said in a statement. "We're assisting law enforcement however we can and our thoughts are with the families and our associates at this time."

Police said the store had been evacuated and no one else was injured in the shooting. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Toni Reinhold)