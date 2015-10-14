UPDATE 1-Canada's Couche-Tard buys Texas Star convenience stores

(Adds details, background)
Oct 14 Canadian convenience store operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it would buy all
stores operated under the Texas Star brand from Texas Star
Investments Inc and its affiliates.
The assets include 18 convenience stores, two free-standing
Subway stores and a dealer fuel supply network in the southern
part of Texas, Couche-Tard said on Wednesday.
These convenience stores offer Shell and CITGO
branded motor fuels.
After the deal, all Texas Star stores will be operated under
Circle K brand by Couche-Tard's U.S. Southwest segment.
Couche-Tard bought the retail, commercial fuel and aviation
businesses of Royal Dutch Shell in Denmark this year.
Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard also bought U.S. company
Pantry Inc for about $861 million last year, to
position itself as one of the top convenience store operators in
North America.
The Texas Star deal is expected to close in the second half
of Couche-Tard's fiscal year 2016.
Both the companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase
price for this acquisition.
