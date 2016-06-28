UPDATE 1-Three missing in fiery Texas freight train collision

(Updates with three missing after crash and evacuation order)
AUSTIN, Texas, June 28 Three railroad workers
are missing after two freight trains they were on collided in
northern Texas on Tuesday, causing a huge fire, officials said.
The accident near Panhandle, about 30 miles (50 km)
northeast of Amarillo, happened when the lead locomotives of two
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co trains
crashed into each other, said company spokesman Joe Faust.
There was no information available as to what caused the
accident or the fire, he said.
There were four workers aboard the two trains. One was found
and taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is
unknown, he said.
"Rescue efforts are under way at the scene with respect to
the three other railroad employees involved in the incident,"
Faust said. Local rescue officials said the three were missing.
The Carson County Sheriff's office issued a mandatory
evacuation for an area near the accident.
