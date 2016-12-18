UPDATE 1-Texas city lifts tap water ban after chemical spill fear

(Adds quotes from mayor, details about investigation)
By Laila Kearney
Dec 18 Tap water in Corpus Christi is safe to
drink, the mayor of the Texas city said on Sunday, lifting a
four-day ban after a chemical spill that forced most of the
Texas city's residents to rely on bottled water while tests were
underway.
Residents of the Gulf of Mexico city were told on Wednesday
to stop using tap water for drinking, food preparation and
bathing. About 85 percent of Corpus Christi, with a population
of about 320,000, was under the restrictions.
An investigation of the leak of up to 24 gallons (91 liters)
of an asphalt emulsifier determined the water was safe to use
again, Mayor Dan McQueen said at a news conference.
It was not clear if the water supply was ever contaminated
by the spill.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas
Commission on Environmental Quality and the city investigated.
"The entire city of Corpus Christi water system is in full
use," McQueen said.
Federal and state environmental agencies tested 30 water
samples taken from the city on Saturday and found no traces of
harmful chemicals, McQueen said.
Even so, a "plume of contaminate" may still exist somewhere
in the water system, so the agencies will run more tests,
McQueen said.
The chemical, called Indulin AA-86, can cause eye and skin
burns, respiratory tract irritation and damage to the digestive
systems. But it is not known to be carcinogenic, according to
safety data.
The city has said the chemical may have entered Corpus
Christi water in what was described as a "back-flow incident" in
the city's industrial district.
Valero Energy Corp, which operates an asphalt
terminal in the area, said it believed the backflow came from
third-party operations near its facility.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Grant McCool)