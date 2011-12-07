UPDATE 1-TEPPCO says bulkhead collapses at Texas City pier

* TEPPCO says stops operations at the pier

* TEPPCO says no flooding or leaking at the pier

By Janet McGurty

Dec 7 TEPPCO said on Wednesday part of the bulkhead under a dock at Texas City, Texas, collapsed, but it appears to have had minimal if any impact on port or refinery operations in the area.

"We have stopped operations at the dock. But there is no flooding or leaking," said Ronnetta Eaton, a spokeswoman for Enterprise Product Partners . TEPPCO is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise.

Three refineries are located in Texas City, including BP's 406,570 barrel-per-day plant. Trade sources said any impact was unlikely.

Operations at Valero's 225,000 barrel-per-day refinery were also expected to be unaffected.

"Information is still preliminary but as of now it looks like there will be no impact to operations at Valero Texas City refinery due to this incident," said Bill Day, a spokesman for the refiner.

A company spokesman for Marathon Petroleum said he was not able to comment on any impact at its 76,000 barrel-per-day refinery there.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier on Wednesday that it had sent a crew to investigate reports of the pier collapse. It said That no shipping had been suspended and there was no report of spillage at the site.

"We will ensure that traffic isn't impacted," said a spokesman for the Coast Guard.

Bruce Clawson, head of Emergency Management for Texas City, confirmed that shipping had not been suspended.