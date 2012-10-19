版本:
New Issue-Texas Eastern Transmission sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 19 Texas Eastern Transmission LP 
on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, RBC, RBS, SunTrust were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TEXAS EASTERN TRANSMISSION

AMT $500 MLN     COUPON 2.8 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.802   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1     YIELD  2.823 PCT   SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS     SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

