Texas Industries working with Citi on possible sale-Bloomberg

Dec 12 Construction material supplier Texas
Industries Inc's owners are exploring a sale of the
company and are working with Citigroup to find a buyer,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with
knowledge of the matter.
The company's shares, which closed at $58.54 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange, were up 11 percent in extended
trading after the report.
Dallas-based TXI, which has a market valuation of $1.67
billion, may draw interest from U.S. competitor Vulcan Materials
Co and Switzerland's Holcim Ltd, the news
agency quoted one of the people as saying.
The company's largest shareholders, Southeastern Asset
Management and NNS Holding, have been looking to exit their
stakes in the company for some time, but may struggle to get a
sufficient price, the report said.
Money management firm Southeastern, which with Carl Icahn
was involved in a protracted effort to block Michael Dell's $25
billion offer to take Dell private, had a 28 percent stake in
TXI as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
NNS Holding, an investment vehicle for Egyptian billionaire
Nassef Sawiris, has a stake of about 23 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Spokespersons for TXI, Southeastern, NNS, Holcim and Vulcan
Materials could not be reached for comment outside normal U.S.
business hours.
Robert Julavits, a spokesman for Citigroup, declined to
comment on the Bloomberg report.