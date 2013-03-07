BRIEF-TI sees stronger demand in orders and revenue

March 7 Texas Instruments Inc : * Says stronger demand discussed in January has continued as seen in orders an

revenue * Says now building backlog, seeing most strength in industrial business * Says still seeing weakneess in notebook computers, communications

infrastructure * Says "clearly expecting growth in the second quarter ahead" * Says book-to-bill ratio currently above one as backlog is growing for the

first time in several quarters * Says customers are still lean on inventory, implying that improving sales are

due to better end-user demand, rather than inventory build