BRIEF-TI says most of its business below midpoint of its expectations

Sept 11 Texas Instruments Inc : * Exec says most areas of its business tracking below the midpoint of its

expectations except wireless * Exec says received $60 million of insurance proceeds related to Japan

earthquake * Exec says the insurance proceeds were included as revenue because they

related to business interruption, not property damage * Exec says inventory remains "pretty lean" * Exec sees distributor inventory about flat with last quarter at about 6.5

weeks, retail about even also * Exec says also cut expenses in the quarter because of environment * Exec says orders are soft this quarter, likely down sequentially from last

quarter * Exec says communications infrastructure revenue will be down in the quarter

due to slower orders from a North American carrier and a customer in China * Exec says seeing growth in U.S. market, Asia about flat with last quarter,

declines in Europe and Japan