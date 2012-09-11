BRIEF-TI says most of its business below midpoint of its expectations

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 Texas Instruments Inc : * Exec says most areas of its business tracking below the midpoint of its
expectations except wireless * Exec says received $60 million of insurance proceeds related to Japan
earthquake * Exec says the insurance proceeds were included as revenue because they
related to business interruption, not property damage * Exec says inventory remains "pretty lean" * Exec sees distributor inventory about flat with last quarter at about 6.5
weeks, retail about even also * Exec says also cut expenses in the quarter because of environment * Exec says orders are soft this quarter, likely down sequentially from last
quarter * Exec says communications infrastructure revenue will be down in the quarter
due to slower orders from a North American carrier and a customer in China * Exec says seeing growth in U.S. market, Asia about flat with last quarter,
declines in Europe and Japan
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.