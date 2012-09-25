版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-TI says not ready to share plans for "reprofiling" wireless investment

Sept 25 Texas Instruments Inc : * Exec says research and development profile for wireless business "needs to

look different" as wireless less attractive market * Exec says "reprofiling" wireless investment but not ready to share details

today

