2012年 9月 25日

BRIEF-Texas Instruments says to continue to support wireless customers

Sept 25 Texas Instruments Inc : * Exec says will continue to support wireless customers * Exec says with existing wireless customers won't be investing in the roadmap

to the same degree * Exec declined comment on whether ti's reprofiling could involve any

divestitures

