2012年 10月 23日

BRIEF-TI still working through plans for Omap's future

Oct 22 Texas Instruments Inc : * Says still working through plans for future of omap wireless chip business,

declined comment for now * Says research and development intensity for omap, connectivity chips is lower

for embedded business than for smartphone/ tablet industry

