Texas Instruments revenue beats Street, warns of weak demand

Jan 22 Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday
posted quarterly revenue that was ahead of Wall Street
expectations but the chip maker warned of weak demand.
TI, which makes chips for everything from industrial
equipment to cars, said its profit fell to $264 million or 23
cents per share compared with $298 million or 25 cents per share
in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell to $2.98 billion from $3.42 billion but was
ahead of Wall Street expectations for $2.95 billion according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Dec. 10 the company had forecast fourth quarter revenue
of $2.89 billion to $3.01 billion and earnings per share of 5
cents to 9 cents, including 21 cents per share of charges from
its previously announced restructuring of its wireless business.
TI shares fell slightly in late trade after closing at
$33.46 in the regular Nasdaq session.