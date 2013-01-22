UPDATE 1-Texas Instruments warns of weak demand

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23 vs year-ago $0.25
* Q4 revenue $2.98 bln vs Street view $2.95 bln
* CFO says customers delay orders due to macroeconomic
worries
Jan 22 Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday
posted quarterly revenue that was ahead of Wall Street
expectations but the chip maker warned of uncertain demand and a
widespread customer reluctance to order until the last minute
due to macroeconomic worries.
TI, which makes chips for everything from industrial
equipment to cars, said that while orders appeared to be
following a normal pace for this time of year, customers were
worried about increasing their inventory of chips.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin March told Reuters that
quarterly revenue was at the high end of TI's expected range
because customers had made some orders late in the quarter.
But he said that weakness in European economies and in China
as well as uncertainty about government policies in the United
States was making customers wary of ordering too many chips.
"You've got the lingering uncertainty in Europe. You've got
the slowdown in China that seems to be reversing itself now and
you've got the (U.S.) fiscal cliff taking up all the headlines,"
March told Reuters. "Combined, it's got everybody really
conservative right now and not willing to go out on a limb."
On top of this, the company's previously announced wind down
of its cellphone chip business will push revenue down much more
than it otherwise would have fallen in the first quarter, March
said.
TI said its fourth-quarter profit fell to $264 million or 23
cents per share compared with $298 million or 25 cents per share
in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell to $2.98 billion from
$3.42 billion but was ahead of Wall Street expectations for
$2.95 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter the company warned that revenue could
decline further as it forecast a range of $2.69 billion to $2.91
billion. This is expected to include a $135 million decline from
the wireless business.
It forecast earnings per share in a range of 24 cents to 32
cents for the current quarter. This include a charge of 6 cents
related to restructuring and acquisition and a tax benefit of 6
cents related to a credit for research and development.
On Dec. 10 the company had forecast fourth-quarter revenue
of $2.89 billion to $3.01 billion and earnings per share of 5
cents to 9 cents, including 21 cents per share of charges from
its previously announced restructuring of its wireless business.
TI shares fell slightly to $33.25 in late trade after
closing at $33.46 in the regular Nasdaq session.