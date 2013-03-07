版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Texas Instruments raises financial targets to high end of range

NEW YORK, March 7 Texas Instruments on Thursday raised its target for first-quarter earnings and revenue to the upper-end of its previous range on improving demand for its chips.

The maker of chips for a wide range of products ranging from consumer electronics to industrial equipment said it now expects earnings per share of 28 cents to 32 cents, compared with its previous target range of 24 cents to 32 cents.

It forecast revenue in a range of $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion, which compared with its January forecast for a range of $2.69 billion to $2.91 billion.
