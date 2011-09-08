UPDATE 4-TI sees broad demand slowdown due to economy

* TI sees Q3 EPS $0.56-$0.60, rev $3.23 bln-$3.37 bln
* Prev view EPS $0.55-$0.65, rev $3.4 bln-$3.7 bln
* Says weakness broad-based, due to economy, not inventory
* TI shares fall almost 1 percent
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Texas Instruments TXN.N said
its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse than
already low expectations as concern about an economic slowdown
is stifling demand for products that use its chips.
TI, which had already warned in July of a modest quarter,
said on Thursday demand had weakened further across "a wide
range of products, markets and customers."
"Macroeconomic weakness is resulting in lower demand from
consumers and enterprises," Ron Slaymaker, TI's head of
investor relations, told analysts on a conference call.
He ruled out any inventory adjustments as a reason for
slowing demand.
The executive noted that TI is cutting expenses such as
variable compensation to stop profits from falling as quickly
as sales. Because the shortfall is economy related, Slaymaker
said he had no way of knowing when demand would improve.
"The only solace to take away from this is that it's not TI
specific," said Williams Financial analyst Cody Acree who cited
warnings about weak demand across the semiconductor industry.
Investors also took the news in their stride as rivals such
as Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.N had already signaled a weak
market by cutting its revenue guidance earlier this week.
Also on Thursday another technology company, Corning Inc
(GLW.N), cut its forecast for glass demand, citing sluggish
Acree said he was encouraged by Slaymaker's mention on the
call that TI's applications chips for cellphones were selling
well despite the overall weak demand and competition from
rivals such as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).
TI, which makes chips for products ranging from cellphones
to cars, now expects quarterly earnings per share of 56 cents
to 60 cents compared with its previous expectation for 55 cents
to 65 cents.
It forecast revenue of $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion
compared with its earlier target for $3.4 billion to $3.7
billion. The new forecasts missed Wall Street expectations for
earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $3.5 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It's probably a bit lower than people were thinking," said
MKM Partners analyst Daniel Berenbaum. "Demand is slow."
TI shares fell just 25 cents or just under 1 percent to
$25.55 in extended trading after closing at $25.80 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Its stock has already fallen about 18
percent since it reported its results in late July.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Richard Chang)