UPDATE 2-TI sees decline heading towards trough

* Q3 EPS excluding items $0.60 VS Street View $0.58-CFO
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.28-$0.36, including Nat Semi charges
* Sees Q4 rev $3.26 bln to $3.54 bln including Nat Semi
* Shares fall 1 percent
Oct 24 Texas Instruments TXN.N said its fourth
quarter revenue and earnings could decline due to weaker than
usual holiday season demand across the board because of
macroeconomic weakness.
The maker of chips for a wide range of products including
cellphones, consumer electronics and industrial equipment saw its
shares fall 1 percent in late trade after the company's report.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin March told Reuters that there
were signs the decline in demand would end but said that it was
too soon to say when this would happen.
"Orders had a sharp drop in July and fell at slower rate in
August and September ... It suggests to us that demand is
beginning to hit a bottom. You'll typically see some growth after
that."
March said "it's tough to guess when we'll achieve a
bottom" because "visibility is reduced quite a bit" but he said
trends were positive. "Having been through cycles in the past
the revenue and order pattern does suggest the decline is
coming to an end."
Including revenue from National Semiconductor, which TI
bought for $6.5 billion in September, the company forecast
fourth quarter revenue in a range of $3.26 billion to $3.54
billion, implying a midpoint that is about 2 percent lower than
the third quarter.
But without National, TI's fourth-quarter revenue would
decline 10 percent, according to March.
TI forecast fourth quarter earnings per share in a range of
28 cents to 36 cents, including 15 cents per share of
acquisition related costs.
For the third quarter, TI said net income fell to $601
million or 51 cents per share from $859 million or 71 cents per
share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell seven percent to $3.47 billion from $3.74
billion a year ago but was ahead of its forecast range of $3.23
billion to $3.27 billion. TI closed its purchase of chip maker
National Semiconductor on Sept 23, just before the quarter ended.
TI shares fell 1.3 percent to $31.27 in late trade after
closing up 4 percent at $31.69.
