UPDATE 1-Texas Instruments cuts revenue guidance

* TI sees Q4 rev $3.19 bln-$3.33 bln, below Street

* Says demand broadly lower

* Stock down after hours

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 8 Texas Instruments lowered its expected range for revenue in the current quarter and said demand was broadly lower, sending its shares down sharply.

The No. 3 chipmaker, which has seen demand suffer due to the slow economy, now expects fourth-quarter revenue of $3.19 billion to $3.33 billion compared with its earlier forecast of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion.

The company's new outlook missed Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TI, which makes chips for cars, smartphones and industrial uses, said current quarter earnings per share would be between 21 cents and 25 cents.

Shares of Texas Instruments dropped 4.7 percent in extended trade after closing down 2.45 percent.