UPDATE 1-Texas Instruments raises dividend 31 percent

* Dividend rise is its biggest since 2007

* TI says increase thanks to analog, embedded focus

* TI shares rise almost 1 pct after hours

Sept 15 Texas Instruments TXN.N said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 31 percent, the most since 2007 when it doubled its dividend.

The chip maker said it would pay a dividend of 17 cents per share on Nov. 21, up from its last payout of 13 cents a share. TI said the increase was made possible by its shift away from wireless chips and toward analog chips and embedded processors, which generate strong cash flow.

The Dallas-based company, which went public in 1953, said it has paid dividends every quarter since 1962.

TI shares rose almost 1 percent to $27.95 after closing at $27.71 in regular New York Stock Exchange trade. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)