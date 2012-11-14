Texas Instruments to cut 1,700 jobs to reduce costs

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
NEW YORK Nov 14 Texas Instruments said on Wednesday that it would eliminate 1,700 jobs worldwide to cut costs in its wireless chip business as it is moving away from making application chips for smartphones.
The chipmaker said it expects to take charges of about $325 million related to the job cuts, most of which will be accounted for in the current quarter. It expects annualized savings of about $450 million by the end of 2013 from the action.
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).