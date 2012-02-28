TI sees its chips paving way for new health products

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 28 Texas Instruments
is working with makers of medical devices and sports accessories
to develop new types of energy-efficient products, according to
an executive at the company.
The Dallas-based chipmaker has created new microcontrollers
-- tiny chips that are embedded in everything from industrial
equipment to toys -- that consume half as much power as existing
chips, according to Scott Roller, vice president of TI's
microcontroller business.
This has huge implications for the battery life of
electronic devices, according to Roller who expects the
Wolverine-branded chips to be broadly available in June for
customer tests and produced in volume by TI in the first quarter
of 2013.
One company, carrying out early tests of the chips, plans to
put built-in pedometers in sports shoes to record the wearer's
mileage. Because the pedometer would be so energy efficient it
could generate all the power it needs from the user's kinetic
energy, Roller said.
"The amount of energy created from walking is so small no
(pedometer) today can run on this," Roller told Reuters, adding
that the device could potentially work for more than 10 years.
Jim McGregor, a chip analyst with technology research firm
In-Stat, said that reducing power needs will be key to the
future of advanced electronic devices because the more functions
a device can perform, the faster it will drain its battery.
"Unfortunately, battery technology is not keeping pace with
semiconductor technology," said McGregor. "So, to be able to
produce devices that can provide this level of functionality
with 10-20 years battery life is overcoming many of the
limitations of the battery technology."
Other companies that are already testing early versions of
the Wolverine chips include leading medical device makers,
according to Roller who declined to name the companies.
One application that is being developed is a wearable
glucose monitor in the form of a thin patch that could
continuously measure the user's blood-sugar levels.
Unlike older monitors, which require the patient to draw
blood for each reading, the patient would simply use their
smartphone to scan the patch to download all the measurements
that have been taken since the last scan, the executive said.
Roller estimated that TI will be between two and three years
ahead of its competitors with such energy efficient chips. TI's
rivals in the embedded chip market include STMicroelectronics
and Freescale Semiconductor Holdings.