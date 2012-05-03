Texas Instruments not giving up on OMAP chip biz

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK May 3 The chief executive of Texas Instruments told investors that the company's wireless application chip business would be increasingly important for the chip maker, which is currently shuttering another wireless chip business.
TI shares were down 2 percent after the CEO's comments. Some analysts are worried about a remaining TI wireless business -- its OMAP application chips -- because it is cost intensive and faces increasingly stiff competition.
But CEO Richard Templeton suggested that he is nowhere near ready to give up on the business, and talked about trends that could lead to strong growth prospects for OMAP.
"I think it is a highly intriguing opportunity in terms of where we are and what our opportunity is," Templeton said during a webcast of the company's investor meeting.
He explained that TI had given up on the company's mobile baseband chips -- the chip that connects cellphones to the wireless network -- because it did not make sense for TI to compete in that market.
TI looks critically at each of its business units in this way, according to Templeton: "If they don't make sense over the long term we'll do something different."
But he added that TI doesn't "have a public or private time frame for what we're going to do with OMAP."
TI shares closed down 70 cents or 2.2 percent at $31.39 on Nasdaq after the presentation.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS