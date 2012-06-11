Texas Instruments narrows Q2 financial forecast

NEW YORK, June 11 Texas Instruments on Monday narrowed the ranges of its targets for second-quarter earnings and revenue.

The maker of chips for a wide variety of products including cellphones and industrial equipment forecast revenue in a range of $3.28 billion to $3.42 billion. It previously estimated revenue of $3.22 billion to $3.48 billion.

It said it now expects earnings per share in a range of 32 cents to 36 cents. Its previous target was 30 cents to 38 cents.