Texas Instruments narrows Q2 financial forecast

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
NEW YORK, June 11 Texas Instruments on Monday narrowed the ranges of its targets for second-quarter earnings and revenue.
The maker of chips for a wide variety of products including cellphones and industrial equipment forecast revenue in a range of $3.28 billion to $3.42 billion. It previously estimated revenue of $3.22 billion to $3.48 billion.
It said it now expects earnings per share in a range of 32 cents to 36 cents. Its previous target was 30 cents to 38 cents.
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017