Texas Instruments narrows its third quarter financial targets

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Texas Instruments said its third-quarter revenue would be largely in line with its previous target even as it raised the midpoint of its outlook for earnings.
The maker of chips used in everything from consumer electronics to cars forecast earnings per share in a range of 38 cents to 42 cents compared with its previous target of 34 cents to 42 cents, raising the midpoint of its guidance range.
It now expects quarterly revenue of $3.27 billion to $3.41 billion compared with its earlier target of $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion, keeping the mid-point of the range intact.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.