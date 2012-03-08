UPDATE 1-TI cuts quarterly targets, shares fall

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.15 TO $0.19 vs Wall Street view $0.21
* Sees Q1 revenue $2.99 bln to $3.11 bln
* Shares fall almost 2 pct
NEW YORK, March 8 Texas Instruments
on Thursday lowered its earnings and revenue targets for
the first quarter due to lower-than-expected demand for its
wireless chips, and its shares fell almost 2 percent in late
trade.
TI, which is winding down its wireless baseband chip
business, forecast first-quarter earnings per share in a range
of 15 cents to 19 cents per share, below its previously
announced target range of 16 cents to 24 cents per share.
It said its first-quarter revenue would range from $2.99
billion to $3.11 billion, compared with its earlier target of
$3.02 billion to $3.28 billion.
The guidance missed estimates from Wall Street analysts
who had expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of
$3.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TI has previously signaled that it aims to have fully
shuttered the baseband chip business -- whose biggest customer
is cellphone maker Nokia -- by the end of this
year.
The decline in wireless comes at a time when
TI and rivals including Broadcom Corp have been dealing
with an inventory correction.
Chip companies including TI and have suffered in recent
quarters from a slowdown as manufacturers reduced their chip
inventories due to concerns that economic weakness could hurt
demand.
The company had said in January that the correction
would end this quarter if it had not already ended in the fourth
quarter. TI's Chief Executive Richard Templeton told investors
last month that he expected a "sharp snap-back in demand once
the correction was over .
TI shares fell to $32 in after-hours trading after
closing down 5 cents at $32.60 on Nasdaq.