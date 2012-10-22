CORRECTED-Texas Instruments revenue declines in Q3

UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
(Corrects to reflect that profit rose rather than fell in paragraph two)
NEW YORK Oct 22 Texas Instruments Inc posted a decline in quarterly revenue as demand for its chips slipped on economic concerns and it forecast more weakness this quarter.
The maker of chips used in products ranging from consumer electronics to industrial equipment posted a profit of $784 million, or 67 cents per share, up from $601 million, or 51 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue declined to $3.39 billion from $3.47 billion in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)