UPDATE 2-Texas Instruments' profit rises, helped by auto industry

(Adds comments from CFO, background on stock performance)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 Texas Instruments Inc
reported higher fourth-quarter results on Monday and
gave a revenue outlook for the current quarter in line with
expectations, helped by growing demand for chips from the auto
industry.
The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion,
up 8 percent from the year-ago period and slightly above Wall
Street forecasts as it deepened its focus on analog and embedded
chips.
The company benefited last year from growing demand from
automakers, telecom companies and industrial customers.
"We've seen increasing penetration of electronics into
automobiles worldwide. That's a theme you're going to hear from
us and others for several years to come," Texas Instruments
Chief Financial Officer Kevin March told Reuters in a phone
interview.
While TI is better known to many consumers for its
calculators, the Dallas-based company is regarded as a barometer
of the chip industry because it makes components for a variety
of markets, including industrial, automotive, consumer
electronics and communications.
Revenue from Texas Instruments' largest market,
"industrial," grew a bit in 2014, while revenue from its
communications market expanded as wireless carriers installed
next-generation base stations, March said.
TI has been winding down its unprofitable wireless business
and refocusing on analog and embedded chips. Factories that
Texas Instruments bought at relatively attractive prices in
recent years and the chipmaker's robust sales force give it an
advantage over smaller competitors.
Along with steady stock buybacks and dividends, that
strategy has pushed shares of Texas Instruments 29 percent
higher over the past year, compared with a 15 percent increase
in the S&P 500 Index.
The company's fourth-quarter net income rose 61 percent to
$825 million. Earnings per share were 76 cents, the company said
in a statement.
Subtracting 7 cents in one-time benefits, the
fourth-quarter's EPS was in line with analysts' expectations of
69 cents.
Texas Instruments forecast first-quarter revenue of between
$3.07 billion and $3.33 billion. The midpoint of TI's revenue
guidance is about $3.20 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.26 billion
for the fourth quarter and $3.19 billion for the first quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The chipmaker said its first-quarter earnings per share
would range from 57 cents to 67 cents.
Shares of TI were down 0.53 percent in extended trade after
closing down 0.02 percent at $55.05 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)