CORRECTED-Texas Instruments' third-quarter revenue exceeds Wall Street view

(Corrects second paragraph to refer to third quarter, not second quarter)

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Texas Instruments Inc posted third-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, and above Wall Street forecasts which overshadowed recent concerns about weak industry demand.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company's third-quarter net income rose 31 percent to $826 million. Its earnings per share were 76 cents. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)
