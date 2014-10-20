CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Texas Instruments' 3rd-quarter revenue exceeds Wall Street view

(Corrects second paragraph to refer to third quarter, not second quarter)

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Texas Instruments Inc posted third-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, and above expectations on Wall Street following recent concerns about weak industry demand.

Texas Instruments said on Monday its third-quarter net income rose 31 percent to $826 million. Its earnings per share were 76 cents.

The Dallas, Texas-based company, which makes chips for cars, industrial machines, communications and other markets, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $3.13 billion to $3.39 billion. The mid-point of TI's revenue guidance is about $26 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.46 billion for the third quarter and $3.24 billion for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Texas Instruments' results came after Chandler, Arizona-based Microchip on Oct 9 warned of weak demand in China that would soon become visible across the chip industry, sparking a broad selloff in chip stocks.

The chipmaker said its fourth-quarter earnings per share would range from 64 cents to 74 cents.

Shares of TI rose 2.23 percent in extended trade after closing up 1.69 percent at $44.41 on Nasdaq.