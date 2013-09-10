Texas Instruments narrows 3rd-quarter forecast

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
Sept 9 No. 3 U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc narrowed its third-quarter forecast.
The company now estimates earnings of 51 to 55 cents per share on revenue of $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
It had previously estimated earnings per share of 49 to 57 cents on revenue of $3.09 billion to $3.35 billion.
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017