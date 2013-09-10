Texas Instruments narrows 3rd-quarter forecast

Sept 9 No. 3 U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc narrowed its third-quarter forecast.

The company now estimates earnings of 51 to 55 cents per share on revenue of $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

It had previously estimated earnings per share of 49 to 57 cents on revenue of $3.09 billion to $3.35 billion.