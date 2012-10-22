BRIEF-Texas Instruments CFO seeing weakness across all customer segments

UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
Oct 22 Texas Instruments Inc : * CFO says seeing broad based weakness across its customer segments * CFO says customers are carrying very lean inventories, providing very short
order times * CFO says midpoint of guidance range has total revenue down 13 percent points
for Q4 versus Q3 compared with more typical decline of 4 points * CFO says order trends declined in Q3 with September being weakest * CFO says book-to-Bill Ratio Fell to 0.96 in Q3 versus 1.02 in Q2
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)