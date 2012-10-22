BRIEF-Texas Instruments CFO seeing weakness across all customer segments

Oct 22 Texas Instruments Inc : * CFO says seeing broad based weakness across its customer segments * CFO says customers are carrying very lean inventories, providing very short

order times * CFO says midpoint of guidance range has total revenue down 13 percent points

for Q4 versus Q3 compared with more typical decline of 4 points * CFO says order trends declined in Q3 with September being weakest * CFO says book-to-Bill Ratio Fell to 0.96 in Q3 versus 1.02 in Q2