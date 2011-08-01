UPDATE 2-Texas Roadhouse to raise prices to offset commodity costs, shares down

* Q2 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.23

* Revenue up 10 pct at $279.6 mln

* Says restaurant margins fell 69 basis points to 18.1 pct

* Shares down 12 percent after the bell (Adds CFO, analyst comments, details on margins; updates share movement)

By Meenakshi Iyer

Aug 1 Texas Roadhouse Inc reduced its full-year profit forecast and said it may raise prices to counter commodity costs, sending the casual diner's shares down as much as 12 percent after the bell.

The company said it will test a 2 percent price increase in August at 19 locations.

"Traditionally the company has been pricing-averse...but looks like they will have to be more aggressive with the pricing," B Riley & Co analyst Conrad Lyon said.

The Louiseville, Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse said an increase in costs of cooking oil, butter, shortening, potatoes and beef affected its quarterly profit and it expects the trend to continue for the coming quarters.

"For the back half of the year we anticipate food costs inflation to run more around 5 percent," Texas Roadhouse Chief Financial Officer Scott Colosi said on a call with analysts.

Restaurant margins fell about 70 basis points to 18.1 percent during the quarter.

Rising commodity costs, like higher fuel prices, have hurt margins across similar restaurant chains this year.

Last month, peer Ruby Tuesday Inc forecast a weak first quarter earnings as it saw rising costs of gasoline and commodities like beef, cheese and farm produce.

Texas Roadhouse expects to meet the lower end of its previous full-year earnings-per-share growth outlook of 5-10 percent.

Second-quarter net income rose 7 percent to $16.1 million, or 22 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents a share.

Revenue at the company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a western theme at its chains, rose 10 percent to $279.6 million.

Shares of the company were trading down about 11 percent at $15.00 after closing at $16.62 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)