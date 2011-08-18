UPDATE 1-Texas Roadhouse CEO joins California Pizza Kitchen

(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Texas Roadhouse said it's Chief Executive G.J. Hart resigned to join the sit-down restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Wayne Taylor, who had been Texas' CEO between May 2000 and October 2004, will replace Hart, the casual diner said.

The restaurant chain named G. Price Cooper as the chief financial officer replacing Scott Colosi, who moves on to become the president.

California Pizza Kitchen has been seeking a chief executive after selling itself to Golden Gate Capital in July.

Shares of Louiseville, Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse closed at $14.38 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)