UPDATE 1-Texas Roadhouse CEO joins California Pizza Kitchen

Aug 18 Texas Roadhouse said it's Chief
Executive G.J. Hart resigned to join the sit-down restaurant
chain California Pizza Kitchen Inc.
Wayne Taylor, who had been Texas' CEO between May 2000 and
October 2004, will replace Hart, the casual diner said.
The restaurant chain named G. Price Cooper as the chief
financial officer replacing Scott Colosi, who moves on to become
the president.
California Pizza Kitchen has been seeking a chief executive
after selling itself to Golden Gate Capital in July.
Shares of Louiseville, Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse
closed at $14.38 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)