UPDATE 1-Texas Roadhouse Q3 beats Wall Street

Nov 1 Texas Roadhouse Inc's quarterly
profit topped market expectations as it was able to offset
higher commodity costs helped by a hike in prices.
Net income for the third quarter rose to $15.8 million, or
22 cents a share, compared with $14 million, or 19 cents a
share, a year ago.
The company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a
western theme at its chains, said revenue rose 10 percent to
$269.3 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 19 cents
a share on revenue of $268.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company closed at
$14.08 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)