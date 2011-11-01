UPDATE 1-Texas Roadhouse Q3 beats Wall Street

* Q3 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.19

* Q3 revenue up 10 pct

Nov 1 Texas Roadhouse Inc's quarterly profit topped market expectations as it was able to offset higher commodity costs helped by a hike in prices.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $15.8 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with $14 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a western theme at its chains, said revenue rose 10 percent to $269.3 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 19 cents a share on revenue of $268.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company closed at $14.08 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)