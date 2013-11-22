版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Textron to buy two innovative suppliers of flight simulation and aircraft training products

Nov 22 Textron Inc : * To acquire two innovative suppliers of flight simulation and aircraft

training products * Says total annual revenue for the new business is expected to exceed $100

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
