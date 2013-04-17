版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Textron down in premarket trading after outlook

NEW YORK, April 17 Textron Inc : * Shares fall 7.1 percent in premarket trading after outlook

