UPDATE 2-Textron posts profit, helped by cost cuts

Oct 19 Textron Inc's (TXT.N) third-quarter profit came in well ahead of Wall Street's expectations, helped by cost-cutting and some recovery in demand for corporate jets.

The world's largest maker of business aircraft said on Wednesday net earnings came to $142 million, or 47 cents per share in the quarter, reversing a net loss of $48 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier that reflected high charges to restructure its finance arm.

Factoring out one-time items, profit came to 45 cents per share, well ahead of the 31 cents per share analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the company, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-GO golf carts, rose 13.5 percent.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company has been counting on demand in rapidly developing economies, including China, to offset sluggish markets at home and in Europe. It expects full-year earnings of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

Textron shares are down about 22 percent so far this year, a steeper slide than than 9 percent decline of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)