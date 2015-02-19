UPDATE 1-TF1 to pay big dividend after Eurosport sale

(Adds details)

PARIS Feb 19 France's TF1 said it will return money to shareholders via a large dividend of 1.50 euros per share and a 60 million euro ($68.48 million) share buyback programme after selling sports channel Eurosport last year.

TF1 also said on Thursday that more favourable factors for the French economy "could lead to a stabilisation of net revenue" in the television advertising market this year, a shift from earlier stagnation.

The country's largest private broadcaster, which competes with smaller rival M6 and state-funded France Televisions, posted fourth-quarter advertising sales down 1.2 percent at 482.4 million euros. Operating profit fell 20.6 percent to 84.7 million.

Exane BNP Paribas analysts called the results largely in-line with expectations and said advertising trends were not yet picking up because rival M6 was regaining market share.

Discovery Communications bought a controlling interest in the Eurosport network last year, valuing the channel at about $1.2 billion. It reaches 133 million homes in more than 50 countries in 20 languages across Europe.

After the sale, TF1 will pay an ordinary dividend of 0.28 euros per share, and an exceptional part of 1.22 euros per share. The dividend for 2013 was 0.55 euros per share.

TF1 shares have climbed nearly 17 percent this year after a drop of 9 percent last year. They closed at 14.835 euros on Wednesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 3.14 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8761 euros)