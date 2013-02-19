TF1 says 2013 sales to slip 3 pct as ad spending slows

PARIS Feb 19 France's biggest private
broadcaster, TF1, said sales would slip by 3 percent
this year as big advertisers cut spending amid a stagnant
economy and promised stricter control on programming costs to
cope.
TF1 on Tuesday posted flat revenue for 2012 of 2.62 billion
euros ($3.5 billion), while operating profit fell by 25.6
percent 210.4 million. Net profit also fell 25.6 percent to 136
million.
Advertising revenue at TF1's main channels slipped by 2.5
percent on the year to 1.77 billion, with growth coming mainly
from the group's newer digital channels and sports channel
Eurosport.
The group, which competes with M6 and public
broadcaster France Televisions, said it would propose a flat
dividend of 0.55 euros per share.