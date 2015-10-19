MOVES-TFG says Stephen Prince joins as co-head of TFG Asset Management

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Oct 19 Investment firm Tetragon Financial Group Ltd said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management - the company's alternative asset management business.
Prince, who will be based in New York, will also take on the role of the North America head for Tetragon Financial Management - TFG's investment manager.
Prince comes from Silver Creek Capital Management LLC - a $7 billion alternative investment firm - where he most recently served as deputy chief investment officer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.