CORRECTED-BRIEF-TFS Financial Q3 results

July 30 TFS Financial Corp : * Announces fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2012 financial results * Financial-qtrly provision for loan losses of $31 million versus $22.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2011 * Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 * Financial-qtrly net interest margin increased one basis point to 2.38% compared to 2.37% in the same quarter last year * Qtrly net interest income $65.9 million