2017年 3月 6日

TG Therapeutics' leukemia drug clears hurdle in key study

March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc said a late-stage study testing a combination of its experimental cancer drug ublituximab and AbbVie Inc's Imbruvica was superior to Imbruvica alone in high-risk patients with a common form of leukemia.

The trial involved adult patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, who had undergone at least one prior therapy. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
