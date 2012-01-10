UPDATE 1-Oil-hunter TGS sees 2012 seismic revenues rising

* Sees 2012 revenue slightly above forecast

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Jan 10 Norwegian seismic explorer TGS-Nopec said it expected at least 15 percent revenue growth in 2012, slightly above most analysts' forecasts, adding it finished 2011 with net revenues at the low end of previous guidance.

"We are seeing very strong signs of a healthy 2012 outlook in E&P (exploration and production) spending and therefore seismic spending," chief executive Robert Hobbs said on Tuesday in a presentation .

Using leased ships, TGS crews criss-cross offshore tracts bouncing sound waves off the seabed and analysing the echoes for signs of oil and gas. It sells most of the data to oil companies non-exclusively.

Hobbs projected revenue for the year of $700-760 million, compared with a forecast for $717 million in a Reuters poll.

For 2011, Hobbs said, TGS took in $609 million in net revenues, compared with its guidance for $600-$650 million.

TGS is to post full fourth-quarter results on February 9. Hobbs said the quarter would be marred by a $20 million impairment related to a debt-to-equity conversion.

Carnegie analyst John Olaisen said the 2011 revenue total implied a fourth quarter that was "a little disappointing" even as the 2012 outlook fulfilled investor expectations.

"TGS is still the cheapest seismic company, and we have a buy (rating) with a share-price target of 165 crowns," he said.

After opening down, the share reversed course to trade up 0.85 percent at 142.1 crowns at 0834 GMT on an Oslo bourse whose main index was up 0.95 percent.

Looking ahead, TGS said it expected to invest between $315 million and $365 million in its multi-client library of survey data in 2012, a range whose midpoint was five percent above the $324 million average forecast by analysts.

Hobbs said he expected new lease sales in "key geographic areas" to trigger a burst of seismic data sales in 2012.

He had previously said the first half of the year would likely see U.S. energy officials announcing the first licensing round in the central Gulf of Mexico since BP's Macondo oil spill in 2010. TGS's library is rich in data from the area.

"We need to see continued recovery in the Gulf of Mexico, and that continued recovery is going to be important for TGS as well as the multi-client industry in general," he said on Tuesday.