BRIEF-TGS signs cooperation deal with FairfieldNodal

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
Aug 7 TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASA
* TGS announces a multi-year collaboration agreement with FairfieldNodal to develop, plan and execute multi-client Full Azimuth Nodal (FAN(TM)) seismic surveys across a substantial area within the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf region.
* This initiative will combine FairfieldNodal's proven Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) Z700 technology and operating experience with TGS' leading imaging solutions and long history as a leading data provider in the Gulf of Mexico.
* The details of the individual projects to be completed under this agreement will be announced separately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.