BRIEF-TGS to conduct onshore 3D seismic surveys in Ohio

OSLO Feb 25 TGS
* TGS announces two new multi-client onshore 3D surveys,
Freeport and Waterford, located within the central Appalachian
Basin in Ohio.
These high resolution, wide aperture surveys will provide
critical data for geotechnical evaluations of the emerging
Utica-Point Pleasant fairway while enabling further exploration
and development of secondary zones within the Cambrian to
Devonian interval.
* With the addition of Freeport and Waterford, TGS will have
more than 2,480 km(2) of high quality 3D seismic data and an
extensive amount of geological data over the Utica formation.
* Acquisition of both surveys will begin Q4 2014 utilizing
high channel count wireless equipped 3D crews. Data processing
will be performed by TGS' Calgary-based subsidiary, Arcis
Seismic Solutions, and available to clients late Q4 2015.
* This survey is supported by industry funding.