Thai Airways to delay taking delivery of 14 planes to cut costs

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK Jan 20 Thai Airways International Pcl plans to delay taking delivery of 14 planes for three years to reduce operating costs, it said on Wednesday.
The 14 planes include 12 Airbus 350s, including two that had been scheduled for delivery this year, and two Boeing 787s, President Charumporn Jotikasthira told a news conference. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating